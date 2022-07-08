Costello Asset Management INC Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.98. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

