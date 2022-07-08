Costello Asset Management INC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.65.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $725.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.23 billion, a PE ratio of 99.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $731.90 and a 200 day moving average of $881.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

