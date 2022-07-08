Costello Asset Management INC Sells 1,023 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Middleby makes up approximately 2.0% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,682,000 after buying an additional 104,536 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $128.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.58. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.85 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,450 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,211.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald bought 7,500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.29 per share, with a total value of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,985 shares of company stock worth $1,470,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

