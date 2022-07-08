Costello Asset Management INC Sells 3,784 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Costello Asset Management INC cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. PPL makes up 2.1% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in PPL by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 39,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in PPL by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 4,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.88%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

