Costello Asset Management INC Sells 4,219 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 45,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $149.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.