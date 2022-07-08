Costello Asset Management INC Sells 500 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Costello Asset Management INC cut its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 162,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,234,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.67.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

