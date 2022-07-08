Costello Asset Management INC Sells 6,055 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Costello Asset Management INC lessened its holdings in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,496,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 99,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 51.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

TZOO opened at $6.35 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $80.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 732.25% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,556,403 shares in the company, valued at $31,120,232.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $31,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,810.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,888 shares of company stock valued at $591,703 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Travelzoo to $19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

