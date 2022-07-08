Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Down 4.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $15.47 and last traded at $15.51. Approximately 63,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,408,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Specifically, Director Kevin M. Warsh bought 38,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $504,208.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,706.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,516,073.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,287 in the last quarter.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Coupang in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coupang to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 72.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 82,635 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 518.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 2,658.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

