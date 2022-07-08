Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) PT Lowered to $31.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CUZ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.
Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 112.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,135,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,800,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,453,000 after purchasing an additional 720,128 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 45.4% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,276,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,714,000 after purchasing an additional 711,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,075,000 after purchasing an additional 364,546 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cousins Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
