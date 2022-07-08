Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) PT Lowered to $31.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CUZ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 112.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,135,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,800,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,453,000 after purchasing an additional 720,128 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 45.4% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,276,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,714,000 after purchasing an additional 711,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,075,000 after purchasing an additional 364,546 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.