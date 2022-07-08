Covea Finance Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Covea Finance lessened its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,150 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up about 1.0% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.11.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,288 shares of company stock worth $984,665 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $80.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

About Xylem (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.