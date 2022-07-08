Covea Finance Increases Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Covea Finance lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 7,300.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.75.

NYSE WCN opened at $126.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

