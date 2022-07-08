Covea Finance Sells 430,350 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Covea Finance reduced its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430,350 shares during the quarter. Fortive accounts for about 2.2% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Covea Finance owned approximately 0.09% of Fortive worth $20,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Fortive by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 33.3% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 7.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Fortive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,294,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,726,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 997,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,110,000 after acquiring an additional 69,658 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fortive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.87.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $53.05 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.