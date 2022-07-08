Cowen Upgrades Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) to Outperform

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies stock opened at $130.77 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.