Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Has $412,000 Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Murphy Oil accounts for approximately 0.4% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUR opened at $28.75 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $89,266.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,204,359. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

