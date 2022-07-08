Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Sells 320 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 0.3% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 103.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,484 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Devon Energy by 18.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 26.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in Devon Energy by 55.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 3,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,316 shares of company stock worth $4,257,888. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.48. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

