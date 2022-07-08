Crowd Machine Achieves Market Capitalization of $56,422.40 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CMCT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $56,422.40 and approximately $243.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crowd Machine has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004587 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,795.20 or 1.00000884 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Crowd Machine Coin Profile

Crowd Machine (CRYPTO:CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

