Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) Declares Dividend of GBX 10

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CRS stock opened at GBX 118.17 ($1.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 657.59 and a current ratio of 657.59. Crystal Amber Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 123.50 ($1.50). The company has a market capitalization of £98.36 million and a PE ratio of 6.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 114.59.

About Crystal Amber Fund

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

