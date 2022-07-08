Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) Declares Dividend of GBX 10

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of CRS stock opened at GBX 118.17 ($1.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 657.59 and a current ratio of 657.59. Crystal Amber Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 123.50 ($1.50). The company has a market capitalization of £98.36 million and a PE ratio of 6.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 114.59.
About Crystal Amber Fund (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Amber Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Amber Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.