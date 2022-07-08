Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers accounts for 1.8% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFR. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.10.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CFR traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,665. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.51. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

