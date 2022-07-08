Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $273.79

Shares of Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 273.79 ($3.32) and traded as high as GBX 295.48 ($3.58). Curtis Banks Group shares last traded at GBX 290 ($3.51), with a volume of 4,310 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

The company has a market cap of £195.29 million and a PE ratio of 2,454.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.68, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 274.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 266.70.

In related news, insider Daniel James Cowland sold 1,889 shares of Curtis Banks Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 243 ($2.94), for a total value of £4,590.27 ($5,558.57).

Curtis Banks Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

