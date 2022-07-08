CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,870,096,000 after purchasing an additional 414,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,181 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,346,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,734. The company has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average is $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

