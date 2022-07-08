Cybg (LON:CYBG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $137.60

Shares of Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.60 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 136.15 ($1.65). Cybg shares last traded at GBX 137.60 ($1.67), with a volume of 2,415,334 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 137.60.
Cybg Company Profile (LON:CYBG)
