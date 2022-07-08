Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Head-To-Head Review

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 19.14% 14.73% 7.13% Kite Realty Group Trust -24.52% -4.77% -2.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Kite Realty Group Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $888.00 million 1.06 $169.36 million $0.44 5.56 Kite Realty Group Trust $373.32 million 10.30 -$80.81 million ($0.68) -25.82

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. Kite Realty Group Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Kite Realty Group Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kite Realty Group Trust 0 1 6 1 3.00

Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus target price of $25.86, suggesting a potential upside of 47.25%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Dividends

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out -117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

