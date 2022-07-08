Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $443,800.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $443,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at $18,172,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. 1,145,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.33. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,064,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,908,000 after buying an additional 113,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after buying an additional 1,751,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,196,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,485,000 after buying an additional 211,605 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,727,000 after buying an additional 214,005 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 171.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after buying an additional 1,424,936 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

