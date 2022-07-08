Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Reduced by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Danaher by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Danaher by 598.7% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.07.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $263.45 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $191.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.53 and a 200 day moving average of $274.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.