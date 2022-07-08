DAOstack Trading Down 11.8% This Week (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $278,164.10 and approximately $234.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

