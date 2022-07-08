Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Down 4%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) shares were down 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.68 and last traded at $73.93. Approximately 38,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,943,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DQ shares. TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.03.

The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 507.0% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 103,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 86,593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 77.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 117,220 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 54.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

