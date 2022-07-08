Datto (NYSE:MSP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

MSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Datto in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Datto from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. William Blair cut shares of Datto from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Datto from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Datto from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Datto alerts:

NYSE MSP opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45. Datto has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $35.36. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 135.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.22 and a beta of -0.27.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Datto had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datto will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 11,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $393,954.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 103,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $525,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,342.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,149 shares of company stock valued at $7,885,368. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Datto by 54.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 151,069 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datto by 589.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 149,972 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the third quarter worth $320,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datto by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.