David E. Lazar Purchases 1,165,975 Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) major shareholder David E. Lazar acquired 1,165,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $897,800.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,587,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,073.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of TTNP stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,149,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,312. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.49.

TTNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded Titan Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

