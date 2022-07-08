Dawn Protocol Price Reaches $0.87 on Major Exchanges (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00003969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $63.77 million and $1.76 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004571 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,875.37 or 1.00022728 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 73,464,266 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.