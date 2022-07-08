DeepOnion Hits One Day Trading Volume of $243.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $243.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000667 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001965 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00013826 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,697,391 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

