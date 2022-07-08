DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Reaches $1.24 Million

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $147.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000664 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001960 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,697,234 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.