DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Up 10.9% This Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001179 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00120259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.64 or 0.00451085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032620 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,615,714 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

