DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001171 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,615,714 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

