Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 1,546 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up about 2.4% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $134,586,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $97,649,000 after acquiring an additional 321,292 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1,779.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $58,319,000 after acquiring an additional 185,471 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $228.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $219.31 and a one year high of $299.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.56.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.