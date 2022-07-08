Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 3,242 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

