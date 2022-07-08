Dero (DERO) Price Hits $4.08

Dero (DERO) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Dero has a market cap of $51.60 million and approximately $209,528.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $4.08 or 0.00018898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded up 47% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,659,624 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

