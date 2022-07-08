Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $35.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $55.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.72.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,272,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

