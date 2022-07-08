Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Target Price to GBX 1,850

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,900 ($23.01) to GBX 1,850 ($22.40) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ABF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Associated British Foods to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,940 ($23.49) to GBX 1,900 ($23.01) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.40) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,647 ($19.94) to GBX 2,300 ($27.85) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,161.67 ($26.18).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,573.50 ($19.05) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,573.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,630.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,770.82. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,462.50 ($17.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,228 ($26.98).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 13.80 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.70%.

In other news, insider Wolfhart Hauser bought 3,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,534 ($18.58) per share, for a total transaction of £49,747.62 ($60,241.73). Also, insider Graham Allan bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($18.89) per share, for a total transaction of £34,320 ($41,559.70).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

