Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Target Price to €40.00

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €170.00 ($177.08) to €40.00 ($41.67) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €110.00 ($114.58) to €27.50 ($28.65) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

OTCMKTS MGDDY traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $13.51. 230,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.