DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Stock Price Down 5.3%

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 45,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 87,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.44 million and a P/E ratio of -4.86.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

