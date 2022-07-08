DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Shares Down 1%

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) were down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €9.69 ($10.09) and last traded at €9.84 ($10.25). Approximately 135,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.94 ($10.35).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($21.35) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Warburg Research set a €26.30 ($27.40) target price on DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.32. The company has a market capitalization of $856.47 million and a P/E ratio of 18.39.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

