Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.40 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 110.60 ($1.34). Approximately 1,742,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,335,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.80 ($1.34).

The stock has a market capitalization of £890.07 million and a PE ratio of 1,100.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 111.67.

Get Digital 9 Infrastructure alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Digital 9 Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

