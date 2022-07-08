Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Trading 2.8% Higher

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $106.49 and last traded at $106.32. 3,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 677,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average of $81.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMV. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 66,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

