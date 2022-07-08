Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Duke Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUK traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.02. 22,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.72. The firm has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

