Dune Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) Shares Down 0.2%

Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 4,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Dune Acquisition by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

