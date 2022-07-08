Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,160 ($14.05) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DNLM. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.19) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($16.95) to GBX 950 ($11.50) in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,710 ($20.71) to GBX 1,200 ($14.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,367 ($16.55).

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 804.50 ($9.74) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 856.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,086.53. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 757.50 ($9.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,557.73 ($18.86). The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,100.68.

In related news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 28,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,055 ($12.78) per share, for a total transaction of £297,657.70 ($360,447.69). Also, insider William Reeve purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.66) per share, with a total value of £17,600 ($21,312.67). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 46,331 shares of company stock valued at $46,292,547.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

