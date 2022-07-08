Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $113.21 and last traded at $112.22. Approximately 30,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 835,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.29.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.80. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 136,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $10,312,320.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,361,913 shares in the company, valued at $253,118,429.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $70,700.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,451 shares in the company, valued at $220,467.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 249,844 shares of company stock valued at $20,362,961 and sold 115,647 shares valued at $11,341,352. 22.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Duolingo by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,201,000 after buying an additional 800,331 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 73.5% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,422,000 after buying an additional 482,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 7,186.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after acquiring an additional 298,361 shares during the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

