Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.00 ($43.75) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 91.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($41.67) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €55.00 ($57.29) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($43.75) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($46.88) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($40.63) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.66 ($0.69) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €21.96 ($22.88). The stock had a trading volume of 81,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €21.32 ($22.21) and a 12 month high of €44.08 ($45.92). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.36.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

