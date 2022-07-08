Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Tops $0.0128 on Exchanges

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a market cap of $4,926.33 and $29,163.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

