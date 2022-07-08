EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $200.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EGP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.90.

Shares of EGP opened at $157.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.69.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

